Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng proposes to new girlfriend, Valentina Fradegrada

Kevin Prince Boateng and girlfriend

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to marry his new girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.

The couple started dating in July 2021 and have since formed a strong bond with reports indicating Valentina has already accepted the proposal of the Hertha Milan star to become his husband.



Boateng, after separating from Melissa Satta, has found new love with Valentina Fradegrada.



Reports indicate that the former Ghana international proposed to Valentina at a party in a hotel



“We are telepathic,” they confessed to Vanity Fair.



Preparations are already underway for the marriage with details spilled on how the ceremony will take place.

The couple will declare eternal love even in the Metaverse: the first illustrious couple to do so in the virtual world. Modernity does not end there.



As gifts, in addition to the classic wedding rings and the exchange of reciprocal promises, the couple will have a special necklace around their neck. A pendant that is worth more than the rings because inside there will be a drop of their blood : one next to the other, forever. Blood in blood, like in the most engaging romantic films.











