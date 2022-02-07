Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu on target for Ankaragucu in 3-0 win against Genclerbirligi

Kwabena Owusu

Ghanaian international, Kwabena Owusu was on target on Sunday evening when his MKE Ankaragucu outfit defeated Genclerbirligi 3-0 in the Turkish second division league.

The young forward had the chance to feature for his team today when they played as a guest to the matchday opponent to battle for the three crucial points at stake.



On the matchday, a strike from Sinan Osmanoğlu in the 14th minute sent MKE Ankaragucu into the halftime break with a deserved lead.



Later in the second half, Kwabena Owusu displayed his goal-scoring abilities when he found the back of the Genclerbirligi to increase the lead for his side.

Ten minutes later, Mehmet Murat also equalized to seal a massive 3-0 win for MKE Ankaragucu against Genclerbirligi in the ongoing 2021/22 TFF league season.



