3
Menu
Sports

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu scores sixth goal of the season in Turkey 

Owus.jpeg Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu was on target for Ankaragucu in their 3-2 defeat to Eyupspor in the Turkish Lig 1.

It was the sixth goal of the season for the 24-year-old.

Gerson Rodrigues scored the first goal of the game in the 15th minute for Eyupsor.

Ogulcan Caglayan increased the lead for Eyupspor in the 21st minute with the second goal.

Sinan Osmanoglu pulled one back for Ankaragucu in the 27th minute with a nice effort

Kwabena Owusu got the equalizer for Ankaragucu with his goal in the 41st minute of the first half.

The first half produced a four goal thriller with the scores at 2-2.

After recess, Ogulcan Caglayan scored his second goal of the game in the 48th minute t0 win the game for Eyupspor.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals in 18 appearances for Ankaragucu in the ongoing campaign.

 

 

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US