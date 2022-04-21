Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah among ten players that have signed new deals at Crawley Town

Kwesi Appiah with his teammates

Ghana international, Kwesi Appiah is one of ten first-team players at Crawley Town that have committed their futures to the club.

The hardworking striker joined the English Football League Two outfit in 2021 and has since given his best to help the club.



As a result of his display of top performance, Kwesi Appiah has been handed a two-year contract extension deal.



After signing the contract, he is one of eight players at Crawley Town that will have the opportunity to renew for an additional year when the two years elapse.

“Crawley Town Football Club are delighted to confirm that ten first-team players have signed two-year contracts to stay at the club, with eight of those deals including an extra one-year option.



“The following players have signed two-year contracts with an extra year option: George Francomb, Jake Hessenthaler, Jack Payne, Jack Powell, Kwesi Appiah, James Tilley, Joel Lynch, Florian Kastrati,” a statement from the English club has said.



The other two players who have only signed two-year contracts include Glenn Morris and Tony Craig.