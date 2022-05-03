0
Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi named Maccabi Netanya Player of the Month for April

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Patrick Twumasi has been named the Maccabi Netanya Player of the Month for April after his outstanding displays for the team.

The former Deportivo Alaves man joined the Israeli top-flight league side this season and has immediately become a key asset for his team.

Over the weekend, the forward was in action for his Maccabi Netanya side in the final match of April.

In a game that produced a lot of excitement, Patrick Twumasi bagged a sensational brace to help his team to hammer Hapoel Beer Sheva 3-0.

Having been shortlisted for his club’s Player of the Month accolade, the Ghana winger has come out tops to seal the award.

This season, the former Astana poster boy has scored six goals after featuring in 11 matches for his team.

In the match under review, the attacker scored three goals and also set up one to help his team pick points.

