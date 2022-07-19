0
Menu
Sports

Ghana forward Thomas Agyepong having trials at Belgian club Patro Eisden

Https Static.hbvl .be Assets Images Upload 2022 07 08 C20215ed 02f3 49a9 8436 3023be9581e3 Belgian club Patro Eisden

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Thomas Agyepong is currently looking for a club before the start of the 2022/23 football season in Europe.

At the end of last season, the once-talented teenager officially ended his stay with English Premier League outfit Manchester City when his contract with the side expired.

Having left the club, the representatives of the player have been working on finding a new club for him.

Footballghana can report that the Black Stars asset is currently on trials in Belgium.

He has been training with lower-tier club Patro Eisden in hopes of impressing to ensure he is signed for the upcoming football season.

Over the weekend, he was involved when the team engaged RWDM in a friendly.

Unfortunately, Patro Eisden lost 2-0 at the end of the exercise.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Wontumi goes mute after John Boadu's overwhelming defeat
Dafeamekpor calls out EC for misrepresenting John Boadu’s results in words
Thomas Partey features as Arsenal beat Everton in pre-season friendly