Ghana give Nigeria 2,000 tickets for World Cup qualifier at Baba Yara - NSA confirms

The National Sports Authority(NSA) has reserved 2,000 tickets for Nigerian fans who would want to attend the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier against Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Per FIFA regulations, the home team is to grant 5% of the stadium capacity for the traveling fans.



Therefore, the Communications Director for NSA, Charles Amofa, has said although Nigeria requested 10,000 tickets, Ghana will give them 2000 which is in accordance with the FIFA rules.

"Our Nigerian brothers who want to watch the game on Friday made a request. They wanted 10,000 that was Cape Coast Stadium. But at Baba Yara, the full capacity is 40,000 so what the Ministry of Youth and Sports has done is that the CAF requirement is 5% of the full capacity so that will be a number of 2,000. With that, the E-ticketing team will block that number for our Nigerian brothers to come and with the game," he told Peace FM.



The match was initially set to be played at the 20,000-seater capacity Cape Coast Stadium but was moved to Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi after Nigeria expressed concerns about the poor state of the Cape Coast pitch.



The match which will be played on March 25, 2022, is 7 days away from the kickoff with the Super Eagles expected to land in Ghana on Wednesday, March 23.







