Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi concedes goal from 'centre' in Swiss Super League

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Ghana goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi displayed poor goalkeeping over the weekend while in post for his FC St. Gallen outfit in the Swiss Super League.

The Black Stars goalkeeper started in post for his team when the side played as a guest to FC Servette on the opening weekend of the Swiss top-flight league.



Just five minutes into the first half, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was caught off his line by Ronny Rodelin just over the centre-line as the attacker smashed home a volley from over 47 meters out.



The wonder strike beat the Ghana goalkeeper and went straight into the FC St. Gallen net.



Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, that goal handed the home team a 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Watch the goal below:

While many have since said the goal was a lucky one, FC St. Gallen head coach Peter Zeidler believes otherwise.



The gaffer while congratulating Ronny Rodelin added that he is sure the player meant to score from way out.



"Rodelin is a great player, so you can't speak of coincidence," Peter Zeidler indicated.







