Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori named Orlando Pirates vice-captain

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori

Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Ofori has been named vice-captain of the South African side, Orlando Pirates FC.

The former Wa All-Stars shot-stopper will assist new captain Innocent Maela, who takes over for the retired Happy Jele.



The 28-year-old joined Pirates from Maritzburg United in October 2020 and has been a key figure for the club, appearing in 42 matches across all competitions, conceding 28 goals, and keeping 21 clean sheets.



Following his return from a long-term injury, Ofori was instrumental in helping the Sea Robbers reach the final of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Ofori made eight appearances in the continental competition, keeping five clean sheets and conceding only three goals.



Pirates lost the final on penalty shootouts to Moroccan side RS Berkane at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.



Ofori is expected to be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.