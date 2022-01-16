Ghana gradually losing her fear factor in football – Saddick Adams laments

Black Stars

Sports Journalist Saddick Adams has said that Ghana Black Stars is gradually losing the fear factor.

Prior to this period, National teams from other countries were afraid to meet Ghana in competitions because the country had players who were brilliant and could compete at every level.



But in recent times, the story seems different as Ghana has become ordinary especially considering what’s currently happening at the ongoing AFCON2021.



Commenting on this, Saddick Adams who has extensively reported on the Ghana National Team said it’s worrying especially when the coach of Gabon openly declare that he’s aware that team Ghana cannot score his team.

It’s even worrying that the country’s star player did not feature but they were able to have a drawn game with Ghana.



Saddick made this known in a tweet saying “My biggest pain is abt how we’re alarmingly losing that fear factor built by the sweat of our fathers and grandfathers. That a Gabon coach comes to a presser a day before the game to say, he is aware Ghana can’t beat his team And comes back the next day to brag about same.”