Ghana guns out the Super Eagles from the 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Black Stars

The black Stars of Ghana triumphed over the Super Eagles of Nigeria after their second header World qualifier game ended in a stalemate at the Moshod Abiola Sports stadium in Abuja.

The tenth World Cup qualifier game between the two west African countries today, March 29, 2022, ended in a 1-1 draw and per the away goal rule The Black Stars of Ghana has qualified for the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup tournament.



Despite their first qualifier match in Kumasi ended in a goalless draw, the Stars went all out to qualify ahead of their counterparts after Partey’s 10th-minute goal.

Though the Super Eagles managed to equalize the lead through Troost-Ekong’s 22nd-minute penalty goal, the stars still qualify in an away goal rule.



At this moment the Nigerians are weeping over the shock of not qualifying for the World Cup whiles Ghanaians are happy to qualify to the 2022 World Cup which is scheduled to be hosted in Qatar.