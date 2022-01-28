Ghana had no identity under Coach Milovan Rajevac - Laryea Kingston

Former Black Stars midfielder, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has taken a swipe at former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac following the team's early elimination of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana who were hoping to end its 40 years trophy drought exited the 33rd edition of the tournament exited at the group phase.



The Black Stars suffered a 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros in their final Group C game.



However, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] on Thursday released a statement confirming the sacking of the Serbian trainer who signed a one-year renewable contract in September.



Speaking to the BBC, Laryea Kingston was emphatic that Rajevac was not a good fit for the Black Stars and his tactical naivete cost the team in Cameroon.

“It was a disappointing performance. If you look at the team, there was no identity. How do you expect to win with no identity?



"Looking at all we saw in Cameroon, Milovan Rajevac has nothing to offer the Black Stars,” Kingston, who earned 41 caps for Ghana added.



Meanwhile, Didi Dramani, Otto Addo and George Boateng have all been linked to the job.