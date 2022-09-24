5
Ghana has a big team - Brazil attacker Richarlison

Richarlison 56789 Brazil and Spurs attacker Richarlison

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Brazil and Spurs attacker, Richarlison has stated that despite the score, Ghana is a big team.

The controversial attacker scored twice against the Black Stars of Ghana in Le Havre on Friday evening.

His two goals were all assisted by PSG star Neymar. Marquinhos scored Brazil's first goal in the 9th minute.

Speaking after the game, Richarlison acknowledged that Ghana has a good squad.

"It was a good game and I think Ghana has a big team. Today was Brazil night but Ghana is a big team,"

The Samba boys will take on Tunisia in their next international friendly.

