Ghana has a bright future in Badminton - Coach Moses Adu

Coach Moses Adu is confident about Ghana's chances in Badminton

Source: GNA

Coach Moses Adu, the National Coach of the Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has appealed to government to supoort the discipline to grow in the country, adding that, Ghana has a bright future in Badminton.

Coach Adu told the GNA Sports after Ghana bagged a silver and a bronze medal in the Men's Singles and Men's Doubles courtesy Francis Nii Obeng Shang and Adu-Mintah Obabompa at the just ended All Africa U15 Individual Championship played yesterday at the Stade de lamitie General Mathieu in Ouidah, Benin.



He said, "Ghana has a bright future in Badminton. With the performance of these juvinile players in the competition, Ghana has a future.



“I appeal to the government to come to our aid to build Badminton courts to develop the players for international event. We lack a lot in infrastrcture and it is not the best for us.



"With these current players, I can assure, they will continue to bring honour to the country and make the nation proud."

He applauded Obeng Shang for winning a silver medal in the Men's Singles and the rest of the team for their impressive performance in the All Africa U15 Championship.



Coach Adu said, "People least expected we will get to this level. In the past, when we mention Badminton, Ghana was not mentioned but these days, the story is opposite.



“When we first arrived, people were wary about us and indeed we proved it. No player went below the quarter finals and that is impressive."



Team Ghana in all bagged three medals in both the Mixed Team and the Individual Event in the All Africa U15 Championship.