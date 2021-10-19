Ghana has a lot of beautiful talents - Milovan Rajevac

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac

Serbian Milovan Rajevac says Ghanaians shouldn’t worry about the future because they are blessed with a lot of beautiful talents.

Rajevac who is currently in his second spell as Ghana coach was asked to choose between the current squad and the one, he supervised between 2008 and 2010.



He said, “It is not easy to compare but definitely the last generation was very strong and successful and, in this generation, I can see a lot of talents, many beautiful talents for the future so Ghanaians shouldn’t worry about the future of Ghana football."



“It is important to develop them well and as I said, this is just the beginning and it takes time to set up everything and to correct something’s and to make Ghana okay competitive football at the highest level”



“This is something that is my job and luckily in this last camp, the atmosphere was amazing among everybody and as I said earlier, I am really grateful for the opportunity work in this condition, I have people around me who are very dedicated to their work, my technical team, medical department, equipment officers and President of the GFA was very supportive and all members of the committee including the Ministry and president of the contra so we all have the same goal and this is the only way we can achieve great success”

“I can see so many good comments from the media and the fans so they are equally important in this process so the only way we can achieve great things is if we think the same way and know what is our primary target and do everything in our power to achieve that together and I think we are on the right path.



Rajevac has started his second spell brightly, winning two games against Zimbabwe to revive Ghana’s hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Black Stars are back in action in November when they play Ethiopia and South Africa respectively. They must win both games to qualify for the final round of qualifiers.