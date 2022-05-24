Ghana has been calling my agent everyday - Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian-born Belgium International Francis Amuzu has revealed that Ghana has been calling his agent every day about the possibility of playing for the Black Stars.

Amuzu was born in Accra but currently holds a Belgium citizenship and plays for Belgium giants Anderlecht.



The 22 year old winger has been capped 14 times for the Belgium U-21 side scoring twice but is yet to be capped by Belgium at the senior side.



Amuzu has been in and out of the Anderlecht squad failing to nail down a regular spot in Vincent Kompany's side.

"They call my agent every day but I like to take my time to decide. Ashimeru? He tells me to choose what I think is right. I love Ghana and when I go back to go home. You also have to think about the fact that we are in a World Cup year. Playing it with Belgium or Ghana is not the same. With Belgium, you can go far. But I I also know that if I play three World Cup games with Ghana and I play well, it can lead to other things." he told PVR



Ghana has been pursuing a lot of players born abroad with the likes of Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Willimas, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jamie Lewelling, Eddie Nketiah among several others being targeted.



Amuzu played 31 matches for Anderlecht in the regular season scoring 5 and assisting four goals whiles in the play offs he scored 4 goals in 6 matches.