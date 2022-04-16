Ghana has been placed in difficult groups since 2006

Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana have always been placed in difficult groups since qualifying for their first tournament.

Ghana was the only African team to proceed to the second round of the World Cup in Germany in 2006, and the sixth African nation in a row to get past the group stages.



In the 2006 edition, the Black Stars had the youngest team, with an average age of 23 years and 352 days.



Ghana advanced through the group stages of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, reaching the quarter-finals before being defeated by Uruguay.



Ghana qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. For the first time, Ghana fell in the group stage, tying Germany 2–2 and losing to both the United States and Portugal by 2-1.

The groups:



2006, Ghana, Italy, Czech Republic, USA



2010, Ghana, Germany, Serbia, Australia



2014, Ghana, Germany, Portugal, USA