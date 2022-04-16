1
Menu
Sports

Ghana has been placed in difficult groups since 2006

Black Stars Naija2 610x400 Black Stars

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have always been placed in difficult groups since qualifying for their first tournament.

Ghana was the only African team to proceed to the second round of the World Cup in Germany in 2006, and the sixth African nation in a row to get past the group stages.

In the 2006 edition, the Black Stars had the youngest team, with an average age of 23 years and 352 days.

Ghana advanced through the group stages of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, reaching the quarter-finals before being defeated by Uruguay.

Ghana qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. For the first time, Ghana fell in the group stage, tying Germany 2–2 and losing to both the United States and Portugal by 2-1.

The groups:

2006, Ghana, Italy, Czech Republic, USA

2010, Ghana, Germany, Serbia, Australia

2014, Ghana, Germany, Portugal, USA

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case