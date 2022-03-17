Ghana has lost its football identity – Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Mohammed Polo

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo believes the country has lost its football identity which has gone a long way to affect Ghana’s representatives in Africa's inter-club competitions and the Black Stars as a whole.

The four-time African champions have been poor in recent times, dropping out from Africa’s top 10 ranking after the disastrous campaign in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars exited the competition from the group stages after losing to debutants Comoros Islands.



Ghana’s representatives in Africa inter-club competitions on other hand have failed to make a meaningful impact in recent, which according to Polo, it is a result of loss of identity.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the 1978 AFCON winner blamed the loss of Ghana’s football identity for the country’s poor showing in both club and international competitions.

“Ghana has been poor in recent times in both club and international competitions because we have lost our identity. I think we have deviated from our style of play and that is not helping us. Now, we don’t have top-notch players to rely on during crucial games”



“At first, we were playing like the Brazilians, it is very difficult to dispossess a Brazilian player, they dictate the pace and that was how we were playing but the narrative has changed. If you monitor the league carefully, it has turned out to kick and run”



“So, I think that is affecting our clubs and the national team. The clubs are unable to perform during Africa inter-club competitions likewise the Black Stars who have been poor in tournaments. It is about time we revisit our identity to make a meaningful impact” he said.