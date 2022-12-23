0
Ghana has no database on injuries suffered by GPL players – Dr. Adam Baba

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasportsline.com

Former Black Stars Team Doctor, Dr. Adam Baba, has confessed that there is no database on the types and nature of injuries suffered by Ghana Premier League players.

The orthopaedic surgeon, who has been in the service for over 30 years was speaking to Enoch Worlanyo on Asempa FM’s SportsNite show on Tuesday night.

During the interview, he confessed that the Ghana Football Association has no database on injuries suffered by players playing in the Ghanaian top-flight league.

“It has been a long time since he collected data on injuries in our local league because we don’t have funding for data collection,” he admitted.

He further explained the reason for such an abject situation.

“We applied for funding for such projects years back but the response we got wasn’t encouraging. It is very important, but in our set-up, there are other things we need to do rather than this,” he added.

However, he revealed that due to the poor nature of pitches in the West African nation, the common injuries players suffer are ankle injuries.

“In our case here, in our environment, we are prone to ankle injuries because of our pitches,” he revealed.

