Ghana have 0.02% chance of winning 2022 World Cup - Opta

The Black Stars of Ghana

Opta releases favorites for 2022 World Cup

Senegal named as favorites African country to win World Cup



France tipped to defend World Cup title



Sports data platform, Opta has given the Black Stars of Ghana a 0.02% chance of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Opta released its predictions for the 2022 Mundial in Qatar after Socceroos of Australia picked the 32nd slot following their victory over Peru in the playoff stage.



Out of the 32 countries who have qualified for the World Cup, Ghana, according to Opta has a better chance of winning the Mundial than Costa Rica, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, Canada, Morocco, and Tunisia.

Two-time World champions France have been tipped to defend their title with a 17.93% chance while record champions Brazil were given 15.73% to win their 6th FIFA World Cup trophy.



2018 FIFA World Cup 3rd and 4th placed teams, Belgium and England were also given 7.90% and 8.03% respectively.



2021 Africa Cup of Nations winners, Senegal were the highest-ranked team by Opta as the Terenga Lions were given a 0.19% chance of lifting the Mundial.



The Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the playoff stage.



