Ghana have the quality to beat Nigeria - George Afriyie

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] president, George Afriyie is confident the Black Stars will cruise over Nigeria to make it to the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will play their bitterest rivals, the Super Eagles in the playoffs of the Mundial.



Having exited the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON], the Black Stars have come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons.



Ghana, who were chasing their fifth continental title exited the tournament at the group phase with just a point after failing to win a game.



With Ghana set to host the first leg with the reverse encounter in Nigeria between 24th–29th March, George Afriyie is adamant the team will make it to the Mundial.

According to him, if the right things are done, the Black Stars with the quality it possesses will qualify.



"I strongly still believe if we do the right thing, we can still qualify," he told Accra-based Asaase Radio.



"People shouldn’t think we don’t have a good team, we do," he added.



The Black Stars after missing out in Russia in 2018 will be hoping to return to the global showpiece in Qatar later this year.