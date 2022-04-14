Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly

Super Eagles will play Mexico on May 28

Nigeria fans have clearly not got over the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup, following their elimination by Ghana in the playoff last month, and have voiced their displeasure after the West Africans announced a friendly date with Mexico.

“Nigeria’s @NGSuperEagles will face the El Tri of Mexico in an international friendly game on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas. #SoarSuperEagles,” the Nigeria Football Federation wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, after which fans flooded their comments section to express their displeasure.



“Ghana has turned Nigeria into training horses, now any country uses Nigeria as a rehearsal,” @sabutujoe began, in reference to the Black Stars, who put paid to Nigeria’s World Cup aspirations.



“Let's hope this time they'll not create the same mistakes they created against Ghana,” echoed Wise-Jyc Geoffrey Mhone on Facebook. “They’ll be enjoying watching the Black Stars representing West Africa at the World Cup.”



While Nigeria will be missing out on Qatar, Mexico will be heading to the global showpiece after conquering from the Concacaf region.



“Now teams are using us to do training for the World Cup,” noted @teepheth, in response to the NFF’s tweet. “As usual, you will take five defensive midfielders without one creative midfielder and 10 strikers to go play the friendly. You are not a serious federation.”

Other fans have taken things to heart.



“When you have no plans for your life, people will always put you in their plans. Super chickens the guinea pig for World Cup-bound teams,” responded Poco A Poco, who feels the Super Eagles are just being used by their would-be rivals.



“They hope to bounce back and then get eliminated in the upcoming Afcon qualifiers by Sudan, or Comoros. Funny,” responded Hussaini Tijjani, who also seems to have lost faith in the team.



However, not everyone has given up on the Super Eagles.



“I will be there to cheer the team on. It’s still our Super Eagles no matter what. All we need now is a good and competent foreign coach to bring back the lost glory,” said @Ayphilydegreat, who feels the team will regain its lost glory if an overseas manager is handed the reins.

Ibrahim Abdulkadir Balarabe would like to be there and support the team, even if they won’t be heading to the World Cup.



“Alright, that's very nice. I am wishing for the Super Eagles victory in the friendly game against Mexico. Please, can you take me to Arlington, Texas to watch and support Super Eagles,” he appealed.



Nigeria fans have endured a painful three months where they watched their team crash out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in the second round in January before missing out on a trip to Qatar, when Ghana eliminated them in the two-legged World Cup playoff on away goals in March.