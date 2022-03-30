Ghana hits the jackpot with World Cup qualification

Black Stars

The Black Stars have hit a huge jackpot as they will receive at least a guaranteed sum of $12 million by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will get $2million from FIFA as a preparation fee to start the tournament before a guaranteed sum of $10million after playing all three group stage matches.



It is the minimum amount each qualified team will get by making an appearance in Qatar, which means it could be more if any team progress beyond the group stages.



Ghana qualified for their fourth World Cup after edging out Nigeria on the away goal rule following a 1-1 draw in Abuja. The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last week and heading into the return fixture, the Ghanaians only needed a scoring draw to progress.



And they did exactly that, qualifying for the World Cup after missing the 2018 showpiece in Russia. For Nigeria, this is the first time they will be missing the World Cup since 2006.



Thomas Partey had given Ghana an 11th-minute lead before William Troost Ekong levelled for the Super Eagles in the 22nd minute.

Partey broke the deadlock with a sleek shot from the edge of the box with keeper Francis Uzoho seeing the ball sneak between his body and the ground, a dream start for the visitors.



Nigeria fought to get level and they did so in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot awarded after a lengthy VAR check. Ademola Lookman was clipped inside the box by Dennis Odoi and Ekong stepped up to score and put Nigeria firmly back in contention.



Countries that get to the round of 16 stages will receive additional $12 million whiles Quarter-finalists will earn $18 million, while the team that finishes in third place will earn $30 million from FIFA.



The runner-up in the 2022 World Cup will receive $40 million and the winner of the tournament will receive $50 million.



The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 21, 2022, and end on December 18, 2022, with the group stage draw to be held on Friday, 1st April, 2022.