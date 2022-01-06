Ghana holds final training in Doha today ahead of departure to Cameroon on Friday

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars of Ghana are holding a final training session in Doha, Qatar this evening ahead of the team’s departure to Cameroon on Friday, January 7, 2022.

The Black Stars have been pitching camp in Qatar in the last three weeks to prepare for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



On Wednesday, the team had the chance to play a friendly encounter against Africa champions Algeria at the Education City Sports Stadium.



After a poor showing from the Black Stars, Ghana lost 3-0 to the Desert Foxes as the unpreparedness of the team was exposed.

Putting that defeat behind, the team will be wrapping up its camp training in Doha today.



Tomorrow, the team will finally leave Qatar and travel to Cameroon to gear up for the start of the 2021 AFCON on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



The Black Stars will begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10, 2022, before battling Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.