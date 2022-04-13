1
Ghana in Pot 1 of 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars WC1 610x400 Black Stars are in Group H of the World Cup

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Ghana records worst performance in AFCON history

Otto Addo outlines reasons for Ghana's poor AFCON

The Black Stars have been placed in Pot One of the of the draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana is in Pot One with Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Dr Congo, Burkina Faso and Mali. Others include host Cote D’Ivoire, Algeria, Tunisia and Cameroon.

According to a CAF statement, the draw for the qualifiers will be held on April 19 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The qualifying phase will be divided into 12 groups of four teams, with only two teams advancing to the tournament from each group.

The qualifiers’ first two matchdays are scheduled for 30 May and 14 June, respectively. On the 19th and 27th of September, match days three and four will take place.

Between March 20 and March 28, 2023, the final two rounds will be held.

