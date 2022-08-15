0
Ghana international Daniel Amartey features in Leicester City defeat to Arsenal

Daniel Amartey Daniel Amartey

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Daniel Amartey was in action for Leicester City as they lost 4-2 to Arsenal on match week two of the English Premier League.

Amartey lasted for 63 minutes before being replaced by Zambia striker Patson Daka at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arsenal's new summer signing Gabriel Jesus scored twice before the break and missed several chances for a hat-trick as well assisting his side's other goals.

William Saliba's own goal early in the second half gave Leicester hope, but Granit Xhaka struck just two minutes later to restore Arsenal's two-goal lead.

James Maddison again reduced the arrears, only for Gabriel Martinelli to quickly made it 4-2 as the Gunners secured all three points.

Leicester were awarded a penalty before half-time when Jamie Vardy and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale collided, but the decision was overturned by referee Darren England after consulting with the video assistant referee.

Amartey has made two appearances for Leicester City so far this season.

