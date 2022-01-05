Ghana is not a favourite to win AFCON - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo

Former Ghanaian football international, Mohammed Polo, popularly known as ‘Dribbling Magician’ has revealed to Ghanaians his assessment of the Black Stars journey to the Afcon 2021 that will be held in Cameroon.

Mohammed Polo, who was part of the Ghana squad that won the 1978 African cup of nations that was held in Ghana made it clear that per the strength of the team and what he sees from the camp, Ghana is not a favourite to win AFCON 2021.



He also made it clear to Rainbow Sports that “the team is looking like an underdog, and we have to understand that and work very hard and come out of this situation that we find ourselves.

He further said that to end the forty years AFCON drought, the Black Stars need to use the opportunity given them well because they were able to use the same opportunity, well that’s why the team was able to win four AFCON trophies for Ghana in the past.



Mohammed Polo urged the Black Stars players to prove that they are the best that were selected to play since the government has provided them with all they need to motivate them.