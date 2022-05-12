Ghana is not pushing hard for Callum Hudson-Odoi - London-based Ghanaian coach

Personal trainer of Callum Hudson-Odoi gives update on nationality switch

Ghana given a major boost with news about Tariq Lamptey's switch



Ghana qualify to 2022 FIFA World Cup



London-based Ghanaian coach, Freddie has said that Ghana is not pushing hard enough to get Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality from England and represent the country.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has been a long-term target for the Black Stars since making his debut for Chelsea four years ago.



The conversations about Hudson-Odoi switching allegiance from England to play for the Black Stars became more intensed when he visited Ghana after winning the 2021 UEFA Champions League.

But coach Freddie who was described as the personal trainer for the Chelsea winger believes that the Ghana Football Association is not pushing hard enough for the player.



"I don't think that Ghana is not pushing hard as much as they should for the player," he said when asked about the latest update on Callum Hudson-Odoi's switch to Ghana.



He also added that Tariq Lamptey has completed his switch from England to represent Ghana at the intenetnal stage.



"Tariq Lamptey's switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest I shouldn't be saying this but the switch is done," Coach Freddie said on Pure FM.



