‘Ghana lacked spirit’ – KP Boateng speaks after Black Stars defeat

KP Boateng has said, Black Stars lack 'spirit'



Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former Black Stars player, has indicated that the current Black Stars team lacks what he called “spirit” as compared to the previous teams.



Speaking to his followers in a Twitter space after Black Stars 3-2 defeat to the Comoros Islands, the midfielder noted that, team spirit was one of the most important components in the previous successes of the Black Stars.



Boateng explained, “In 2014 we had more talent than the 2010 team, but the team spirit was lacking and that’s why we couldn’t beat Portugal and Germany.”

When pressed further, he elaborated, “When we came in 2014, many of us felt like superstars, we had become so big since 2010 and maybe that affected our outlook and we didn’t try and create a good atmosphere.



“We didn’t learn from 2014, you see France [when they exited 2010 World Cup in group stages] they took their experience and became a family,” he concluded.



The Black Stars of Ghana failed to beat Comoros Islands in their third group C encounter to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.



After a hard-fought game, the Stars lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening exchanges of the game.



Per the results, the Black Stars have been evicted from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon. Ghana's hopes of ending a forty-year AFCON trophy drought, thus, continues.