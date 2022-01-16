Ghana leaves Yaoundé to Garoua for final Group C game against Comoros

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
David Abagna injured at Black Stars Camp
Benjamin Tetteh suspended for three matches
Ghana without a win after two games at the AFCON
The Black Stars of Ghana have departed their base in Yaoundé to Garoua ahead of their last Group C game against Comoros after spending 8 days in Yaounde.
The team traveled on Sunday, January 16, 2022, via flight ahead of the must-win game against the debutants on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
The four-time competition winners will hope to rewrite the script in Garoua after failing to record a single victory in their two games played in Yaounde.
Ghana have had a slow start after losing 1-0 to Morocco and a one-all draw against Gabon in the second game, leaving the West African side on 1 point in the group.
Benjamin Tetteh who has been banned by CAF for three matches after punching a Gabon player joined the trip as well as injured David Abagna.
Enjoy photos of Black Stars leaving Yaoundé for Garoua via the link below
- We can’t keep conceding late goals – Gyan disappointed with Ghana draw against Gabon
- Ghana gradually losing her fear factor in football – Saddick Adams laments
- 2021 AFCON: Benjamin Tetteh handed three-match ban for punching Gabon player during chaos
- Strasbourg striker Majeed Waris blast Black Stars
- AFCON 2021: We still have the chance to qualify - Milovan Rajevac after Gabon draw
- Read all related articles