Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan still anxious to play for Kotoko before retiring

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan is anxious and keen to play for Ghana Premier League giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC before he calls time on his football career.

The 36-year-old has never hidden his admiration for the Porcupine Warriors and has in the past indicated his readiness to play for them.

In the 2020/21 season, Gyan return to the Ghana Premier League, but joined Legon Cities, where he played just six matches after being blighted by niggling injuries.

Despite being inactive since parting ways with the Royals, the former Sunderland forward said he has plans of lining up for Kotoko.

“I would like to play for Asante Kotoko if I have to return [to playing football again]. I am a huge fan of the club,” he said on Joy FM.

The Ghana Premier League has received a huge boost this season following the return of some established stars to the topflight.

In February, former Inter Milan and AC Milan star Sulley Muntari joined defending champions Hearts of Oak and has since made an impact.

Last week, ex-Basel right-back Samuel Inkoom also joined the Phobians and scored on his home debut against Elmina Sharks on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Gyan discussed his costly penalty miss against Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Reacting to Luis Suarez’s handball incident, he said he would have acted similarly if he found himself in the Uruguay striker’s position.

“People spoke about the incident and it got into my head a bit. I remember when Sunderland faced Liverpool, during the exchange of handshakes, I watched him with some eye.

“I wanted to even punch him because people had said things that had gotten into my head, but I realised I had to let it go because I would’ve done the same thing if I was in his position,” Gyan added.

