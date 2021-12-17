Ghana legend Mohammed Polo tips Fatawu Issahaku for greatness

Ghanaian footballer, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has heaped praise on teen star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku while tipping him to attain a greater height of his career.

The enterprising midfielder has been one of the top performers in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign with his consistent performance for Dreams FC.



The AFCON U-20 best player was part of the Black Stars team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers where he made his debut against Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and is likely to make the squad for the AFCON 2021 tournament in Cameroon.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, Polo said, “Fatawu Issahaku is an asset for the country and needs to be protected. At his age, he is playing for the Black Stars and considering how he is performing, if he can grow well, he will be a great player in the future”

“He can be like me. Records are set to be broken and that is what life is about. So am praying we can empower the young once especially Issahaku to reach the top. He is an asset and we don’t have to joke with such talent” he said.



The 17-year-old has been in superb form since joining the Ghana Premier League side this season.



He has scored five goals in the ongoing campaign and is expected to add more to his tally.