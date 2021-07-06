Ghana legend Stephen Appiah mentors young footballers in Nigeria

Ghana legend, Stephen Appiah

Ghana legend, Stephen Appiah over the weekend joined a host of Nigerian football greats to mentor young talented footballers.

It will be recalled that last month, footballghana.com reported that the ex-Black Stars captain has been selected to be part of former African stars to impact knowledge to talented young footballers scouted from the African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation.



The programme led by the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project Football Talent Hunt 2021 in Bauchi brought together numerous talented youngsters aspiring to play football to the highest level.



Engaging these youngsters, Stephen Appiah and the rest of his colleague ex-footballers took the players through various drills and tactics as part of the mentorship programme.

Other retired African legends that helped the youngster include Kanu, Okocha, Lualua, Fadigaand, as well as music superstars like Mr. P, Waje, Timi Dakolo etc.







