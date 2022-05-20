0
Menu
Sports

Ghana legend Tony Yeboah celebrates Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph

2e8aa910 F164 43ef A73b Df4c2ff516ba Tony Yeboah celebrates Frankfurt’s Europa League

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Legendary Ghana forward, Tony Yeboah has had the chance to celebrate with Frankfurt officials following the team’s victory in the finals of the 2021/22 Uefa Europa League competition.

The German Bundesliga outfit on Wednesday night locked horns with Scottish giants Rangers in the finals of the European competition staged in Sevilla.

After 90 minutes, the score was 1-1, forcing the game to advance into extra time. With neither side getting the vital winning goal, it all came down to the penalty shootout.

At the end of the nervy contest, Frankfurt managed to secure a 5-4 victory to lift this season’s Uefa Europa League.

Amid the celebrations, Black Stars great Tony Yeboah who formerly played for Frankfurt has joined current officials to celebrate the team’s victory.

The retired Ghanaian football is regarded as a great player at Frankfurt. He won the Bundesliga golden boot in the 1992/93 and 1993/94 seasons with Frankfurt.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor