Ghana legend Wilberforce Mfum blames Andre Ayew for Black Stars AFCON disaster

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Ghana legend, Wilberforce Mfum has blamed Andre Dede Ayew for the Black Stars' poor showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars under Milovan Rajevac set an unwanted record in the 2021 ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations by exiting the competition without winning a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon, and Morocco.



The four-time Africa champions will now have to wait until 2023 in the search for a fifth AFCON title.



In an interview with Sylvester Ntim of Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Kotoko star attributed the Black Stars early AFCON exit to captain Andre Ayew.



The Al Sadd star was sent off in the must-win game against Comoros after a dangerous tackle on goalkeeper Salim Ben Bolina.

The AFCON debutant defeated Ghana 3-2 to secure qualification as one of the third-best placed teams.



“When Ghana exited the tournament, I wasn’t worried. The downfall of the Black Stars is Andre Ayew because of that horrible challenge on Comoros goalkeeper. Playing with ten men is not easy though some teams are able to win with such a number but our players are not committed at all.”



“In match one could clearly tell from the facial expressions of the players that the spirit and zeal of the players have left, forcing them to play anyhow during matches. So I knew the team will not win matches,” he added.