Ghana lines up Brazil friendly in September ahead of World Cup

Ghana will be playing with Brazil

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has lined a massive friendly against five-time world champions Brazil next month in a bid to give the Black Stars their best preparation possible for the 2022 World Cup,” the country’s football governing body has announced.

The GFA, led by the dynamic Kurt Okraku, is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that the Black Stars are in the best shape for the tournament in Qatar in November.



It is in this direction that the four-time African champions will play the South Americans next month at a venue yet to be decided.



However, sportsworldghana.com understands that the match is likely to be played in Europe with most of the players of both teams plying their trade with top sides in Europe.



The move is meant to minimize travel time for both sides while maximizing the training time the players will have with their national teams during the international break.

Ghana is likely to organise another friendly during that break to give coach Otto Addo the chance to see about six new players that have switched nationality to play for the Black Stars.



It will also give the former Ghana international winger the chance to also observe the current form of his players who are mostly based in Europe.



Ghana, three-time participants at the FIFA World Cup, are pitted in a tough group alongside old foes Uruguay, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and South Korea in the 2022 Mundial which will be staged in Qatar.