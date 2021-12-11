Ghana lines up three friendly matches ahead of 2021 AFCON

Black Stars

The Ghana national team will play three friendly matches before travelling to Cameroon next month for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Nicknamed the Black Stars, the national team of the West African country is one of 32 teams that will compete for glory in Cameroon next month.



As part of preparations for the upcoming tournament, the Ghana FA has announced that the Black Stars will have the chance to pitch camp in Doha, Qatar.



According to a statement issued by the GFA, the national team while in Doha will play three friendly matches.



Although two of the friendlies are yet to be confirmed, the GFA says the final encounter will be against North African giants Algeria.



Find below Ghana’s Schedule ahead of the Doha trip on December 22.



Team open camp on December 22, 2021

First Friendly match against a club side – December 28, 2021



Second friendly match against AFCON bound country – January 1, 2022



Third friendly against Algeria – January 5, 2022



Departure to Cameroon – January 7, 2022



Submission of the final squad – December 30, 2021