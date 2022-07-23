26
Ghana make 4x100m final at World Athletics Championship, Nigeria crash out

Sat, 23 Jul 2022

Team Ghana have booked a place in the final of the men's 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon.

The Ghanaian quartet finished third, with a season-best time of 38.58s behind the USA(first) and United Kingdom (second).

The quartet include Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Oduro-Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah.

Ghana secured an automatic qualifying position thanks to Joseph Paul Amoah's outstanding finish, clocking 8.22 seconds.

Amoah's 8.22 seconds was the best individual time among the heats.

While team Ghana secured a ticket for the final, the Nigerian quartet of Raymond Ekevwo, Godson Oke Oghenebrume, Udoh Chudi Onwuzurike, and Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe finished bottom place in their heat.

The final for Men's 4x100m relay is set for Saturday, July 23, 2022.

