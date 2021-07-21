Ghana match fixing scandal goes global, disgrace reported by major newspapers

The Ghana Football Association is investigating the incident

The betting and match-fixing scandal that has rocked Ghanaian football has gained massive inches in the international media in a shameful conduct that has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.

The West African nation has come under the media spotlight for all the wrong reasons over suspected match-fixing on the final day of the season.



Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah has claimed that he scored two deliberate own goals in a match against AshantiGold at the weekend so as to foil an alleged match-fixing plot.



Musah came on against the miners with the score at 5-0 and scored two deliberate own goals in the final 12 minutes. The match finished 7-0 on the final day of the season on Saturday.



Musah insists his goals were deliberate and that his teammates congratulated him for spoiling the 'pre-agreed' scoreline put in place for betting reasons.



The scandalous match has been widely reported by the international media to heighten pressure on the Ghana Football Association to act immediately.



Reports from Indonesia, Vietnam, England Portugal, France, Spain, Poland, Czech Republic amongst others have all captured the disgraceful episode.

Videos of the defender’s goals went viral on social media, prompting calls for investigations, while Ashanti Gold, the opponent team have stressed they had no involvement in the alleged match-rigging agreement.



GHANAsoccernet.com reported on Tuesday that the police have launched an investigation into the activities of sophisticated organised crime syndicates operating from Kenya, South Africa, Italy and Russia.



Match-fixing brings disrepute to any sport and any team that is involved in it.



The actions of a few are suffered by many, with football having more than its fair share of controversies.



Match-fixing has probably existed since the sport began, but only occasionally is the truth uncovered and the culprits disciplined accordingly.