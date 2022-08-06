13
Ghana men's relay team disqualified from 4x100m finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sat, 6 Aug 2022

Ghana's relay team have been disqualified from the 4x100m finals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games despite their qualification.

The 4x100m team comprising Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Ageh, and Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished 3rd in Heat 2 to qualify for the finals.

The men's team finished 3rd in Heat 2 to pick up a slot in the finals with a time of 39.05s.

According to a report by Citi FM's Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo, team Ghana has been disqualified for not notifying the organizers at least an hour before swapping Joseph Paul Amoah with Abdul Rasheed Saminu.



