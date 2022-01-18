Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu ruled out of decisive Comoros game due to harmstring injury

Baba Iddrisu

The combative RCD Mallorca midfielder limped out of during last Friday’s second Group C match against Gabon in Yaounde in the 65th minute of the encounter after being on the receiving end of a bad challenge.

After checks and scans, it has now unfortunately been announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that the player will not be able to play the final Group game.



‘’The scan results revealed Oedema in his hamstring and so at the moment he can’t play against Comoros on Tuesday,” Doctor Adam Baba told ghanafa.org after returning from the Garoua Military hospital on Monday.

Although this comes as a major blow for Ghana, the Black Stars can look to the bench to rely on other players to get the job done.



The likes of Edmund Addo, Mubarak Wakaso, and David Abagna are all options for Milovan Rajevac to consider.