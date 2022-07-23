Ghana midfielder Bryadon Manu scores as SV Darmstadt beat Sandhausen 2-1

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana midfielder Braydon Manu was on target for SV Darmstadt 98 against SV Sandhausen which ended 2-1.
The 25-year-old scored the opening goal of the game to help Darmstadt 98 secure the first home win on Friday evening.
It took Manu just nine minutes into the game to break the deadlock of the match to put the hosts 1-0 up early in the game with a beautiful strike.
After the away team equalized, Manu provided Marvin Mehlem with a sweet assist in the second half after 10 minutes to score the winner for the Bundesliga hopefuls, Darmstadt.
The 25-year-old striker has one goal and one assist in two matches in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.
