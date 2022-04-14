Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh picks up injury at St Pauli

Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Ghanaian international

Ghana international Daniel Kofi Kyereh is a major doubt for St Pauli ahead of their Bundesliga 2 game against SV Sandhausen on Saturday.

The enterprising midfielder has had a descent a campaign in the German second-tier scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 26 games.



He was on target last weekend when St Pauli played a 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.



Kofi Kyereh has become a major doubt for St Pauli ahead of their trip to SV Sandhausen after failing to train this week.



His availability for the game remains uncertain as disclosed by coach Timo Schultz

"Kofi has had thigh problems since the game against Werder Bremen," said the 44-year-old at the press conference on the game.



"We hope that we can get this under control as soon as possible, but we won't take any risks," he added.



The 26-year-old was part of the Black Stars squad that secured qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to staged in Qatar later this year.