Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo rejoins Sheriff Tiraspol teammates after returning from Serbia

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Edmund Addo has rejoined his teammates at Sheriff Tiraspol for training following his return to Moldova from Serbia.

In the summer, there was a lot of interest from clubs to secure the signature of the talented midfielder.

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade won the race and came close to signing the Ghana midfielder.

Although he would travel to Serbia, the deal could not be completed due to some reasons.

As a result, Edmund Addo has returned to Moldova where he is already training with his Sheriff Tiraspol teammates.

The club is delighted to have the top midfielder back and looking forward to seeing him feature in games in no time.

He only recently recovered from an injury and is working on getting back into top shape to start playing for Sheriff Tiraspol in the domestic league and Europa League as well.

