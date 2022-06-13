Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi hopeful of Black Stars return

Enoch Adu Kofi

Ghana international Enoch Adu Kofi has set sights on returning to the Black Stars after persistent snub.

The 31-year-old who enjoys regular football at club level has consistently been overlooked by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.



Since making his debut for Ghana in 2016, the enterprising midfielder has capped just once for the national team.



Speaking on Angel TV, Adu Kofi disclosed he has never thought of quitting the Black Stars despite his persistent snub.



According to him, he is looking forward to return to the national team since he still playing actively.

“Sometimes you feel bad, sometimes too you feel you can do more than players in camp” he said when reacting to early retirement of players from the national team.



“But as a player you have to keep on working. I have never thought of retiring from the national team despite persistent snub, I am still in the game so I am open. Sometimes you feel rejected but we are still hoping for the opportunity” he said.



The enterprising midfielder current contract with Mjällby AIF will expire in December 2022.