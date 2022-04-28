Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng set to stay at Hertha Berlin in summer

Kevin-Prince Boateng, Ghanaian midfielder

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to stay at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in the summer, according reports from Germany.

According to "Sport Bild", three top performers and regular players could leave the club at the end of the current season but Boateng is expected to stay.



The trio is said to be Marvin Plattenhardt, Vladimir Darida and Lucas Tousart.



Current coach Felix Magath is believed to deem Boateng as an important member of the team, even if it's only enough for him for 60 minutes.



Boateng re-joined his boyhood club from Serie B side AC Monza on June 23 2021.

The 35-year-old has made 17 appearances for Hertha Berlin across all competitions this season.



Born in Germany, Boateng represented his native country internationally at youth level.



The former AC Milan and Barcelona midfieder opted to represent Ghana at senior level 15 times between 2010 and 2014, scoring two goals and represented them at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.