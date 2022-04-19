Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo identified as best playmaker in Cyprus top-flight league

Kingsley Sarfo

This is according to the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post that relies on data produced by InStat to unveil the best performing outfield players in 32 European leagues.

In the latest update from CIES, footballers in the 32 European leagues are classified into fifteen technical profiles and ranked according to their performance level.



From the data recorded for the Cyprus top-flight league, Kingsley Sarfo is the best playmaker for the division.



Since his move to Apoel FC, the player has been unstoppable and currently considered the creative maestro.

Kingsley Sarfo, 27, is on loan at Apoel FC from Olympiakos Nicosia. Following his impressive displays, sources say there is a plan for Apoel to sign the former Malmo FF man on a permanent deal in the summer.



