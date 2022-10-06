0
Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru saddened by Anderlecht’s narrow defeat to Charleroi

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru is perplexed by Anderlecht’s narrow defeat to Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler Pro league on Saturday.

The midfielder started and lasted the entire as his outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Charleroi on home turf.

After the game, the former Red Bull Salzburg star expressed his disappointment in the side defeat.

"Today I'm just sad because I hate to disappoint people and especially these Anderlecht supporters. I feel bad," he said.

"We lacked efficiency, despite our chances. It's like banging our heads against the walls because me and my team-mates give everything in training and maybe we deserved a goal. But it's very bad right now."

The 24-year-old has featured 9 times this season scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist in the process.

