Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru wades into the Ronaldo-Messi debate

Ronaldo Messi Invite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronalso

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in the world.

The debate as to which player is the greatest of all time never gets old. Most often, it is Portuguese and Argentine internationals who goes head-to-head.

Speaking on GTV Sports+, Ashimeru, who plies his trade for Anderlecht was made to pick between the two players but the WAFA star was quick to choose Messi over Ronaldo.

Asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, he said, “Messi”.

Ashimeru is currently in Ghana for holidays since the 2021/22 season is over.

