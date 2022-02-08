Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus stars for Jong Ajax in home win against PSV

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana poster boy, Mohammed Kudus starred for the junior team of Ajax on Monday evening as he continues to work to return to full fitness.

The talented attacker finished last year with an injury and had to spend months on the sidelines receiving treatment.



Due to the injury setback, Mohammed Kudus could not represent Ghana at the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon although he was included in the final Black Stars squad.



Having managed to recover from his injury in the last couple of weeks, Mohammed Kudus has now started training and looks set to return to the first team of Ajax.



Today, the player started for Jong Ajax when the team hosted Jong PSV in the junior Dutch league.

In a game where the player lasted 45 minutes, he was unplayable and finished with a high rating.



At the end of the 90 minutes, Jong Ajax recorded a 2-0 victory.



